Leigh Leopards coach reveals ‘hardest part of job’ as difficult conversation shared

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says leaving players out of his side is the ‘hardest part of his job’, and admitted that he had to have a difficult conversation with Ethan O’Neill ahead of their play-off win over Wakefield Trinity.

Having been recruited ahead of 2025, back-rower O’Neill has been among Leigh’s standout players this season en-route to a third-place finish on the Super League ladder.

He has not featured since their Round 23 win over Salford Red Devils though having suffered a hamstring strain during their Captain’s Run the following week ahead of a home clash against Castleford Tigers.

A month on from that injury, this week is the first in which he has been fully fit: but Lam opted not to include him in his 17 on Friday night for Leigh’s play-off eliminator tie at home against Wakefield, which the Leopards won 26-10.

Leigh will now move on to play neighbours Wigan Warriors away from home next Friday night, October 3, and it appears O’Neill will have a tough job to get back into the 17 having been the unused 18th man against Wakefield.

After the Australian watched on from the sidelines as his team-mates delivered an immense display, head coach Lam said: “Aaron Pene and Ben McNamara weren’t in there either, so we’ve got 20 there that could all be in (my squad) at a certain point.

“But I think we got it right tonight, and it’s a shame because I think Ethan has played some great rugby and he probably should be in the team.

“It’s a tough one, the hardest part about each week now is picking the right team and leaving someone out.

“It’s the hardest part of the job, but it’s one of the most important parts as well.”

Alec Tuitavake was elevated onto the bench for the play-off clash with Wakefield, and made an impact when introduced as he crashed over for a try.

Owen Trout meanwhile slotted seamlessly into the back-row and played the full 80, delivering a quality individual performance to help Leigh’s pack dominate their opponents.

Lam added: “You’ve got to communicate with them (the players left out of the 17) so that they stay involved and stay part of the group.

“I’ve coached Ethan since he was nine years old, I’ve had him for a very long time. Being honest and having clear communication, I think it helps.”