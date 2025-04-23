Leigh Leopards coach reveals David Armstrong injury blow as return timeframe detailed

Leigh will be without star man David Armstrong for the next two weeks through the quad injury he aggravated against Warrington Wolves, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Off-season recruit Armstrong had enjoyed a lively start to Easter Saturday’s game against Warrington, seeing a try disallowed, but took a blow to his quad midway through the first half as he made a try-saving tackle on opposite number Matt Dufty.

A lengthy review from the Leopards’ medical team followed, but having battled through the pain to reach half-time, the full-back was withdrawn and watched the second 40 from the bench as his team-mates grounded out an 18-14 victory.

Lam’s side travel to Salford Red Devils in Round 9 of the Super League campaign on Saturday evening, with a clash against Catalans Dragons to come at Magic Weekend before they meet Warrington again in the Challenge Cup semi-finals on May 11.

Speaking in Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Salford, head coach Lam revealed the extent of Armstrong’s injury.

The Papua New Guinean said: “There was no Tesi Niu last weekend and no Umyla Hanley. Davey Armstrong is now out for two weeks with a strain, and there are a couple of other boys that have got niggling problems in our forward pack.

“He (Armstrong) got a cork in there (his quad), and there’s a slight strain/tear, so it’ll be one or two weeks with that… probably more so two.

“Hopefully he’s back in time for the Challenge Cup semi-final.”

Centres Niu (pectoral) and Hanley (quad) are both nearing a return, so all being well, Leigh‘s backline should be at full strength in the not too distant future.

Lam continued: “Umyla and Tesi are both back on the field running, so they should be one or two weeks away.

“Hopefully all (of the injured players should be back) for Catalans (at Magic Weekend) at the worst case scenario, if not then for the semi-final against Warrington.”

