Leigh will be without Louis Brogan long-term through a knee injury suffered earlier in the week, but are in good health overall, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed ahead of their trip to Wakefield Trinity.

Versatile forward Brogan joined hometown club Leigh from Swinton Lions ahead of 2024, and signed a contract extension last June which sees him tied down at the Leopards’ Den until the end of 2027.

Having managed three Super League appearances for Lam’s side last term, the 25-year-old has featured eight times across all competitions so far this year and had established himself as a regular in the 17.

But now, he is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Leigh Leopards coach reveals big injury blow

Leigh – who began the weekend sat fourth on the Super League ladder – travel to Wakefield on Sunday afternoon for a Round 14 clash.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lam revealed the news on Brogan, saying: “I think every team will have welcomed the break over the Challenge Cup final week.

“We have had a lot of niggling injuries, and there are still some there now, but we’re certainly heading in the right direction.

“Ethan (O’Neill) will be back for Catalans (away on June 21), so he’ll take a spot up somewhere in the squad then.

“The only other player that’s been injured this week is Louis (Brogan), who will be out long-term now.

“He’s done his knee, it wasn’t ideal, but we got some scans back yesterday. We’ll process that and give him some support around it.

“I think everyone next week in the Catalans game then will be just about fit for selection, apart from Aaron Pene (and Louis Brogan).”

Adrian Lam issues squad update ahead of Wakefield Trinity clash

Leigh have struggled with injuries throughout the campaign so far, but are now getting back to something like Lam would have envisaged his side looking like ahead of 2025.

Touching on a number of individuals ahead of Sunday’s game, he detailed: “In the last two or three weeks, we’ve obviously left Josh Charnley out of the team.

“It’s not ideal for Josh, but it builds pressure in those outside-backs and we haven’t had the opportunity to do that in previous games.

“Davey (Armstrong) has missed a lot of the season and needs to play as much as he can. I still think Davey’s six, maybe even eight weeks away from playing his best rugby.

“We’re backing him on that, Bailey Hodgson has been putting a lot of pressure on and it’s been difficult to find a place for both of them, but we have.

“We’ve communicated really well together (with Bailey), he understands his role at this point in the season and he’s played in all but one game playing some good rugby. He’s helped the team and the club in this first half of the season.

“We’ll add Gaz (O’Brien) back into the squad and he’s probably got a 50/50 chance of playing.

“We’ll give him right up until kick-off once we’ve consulted with the doctor and the specialist about whether it’s the right thing to do (playing him). He’ll either play this week or next week.

“Gaz just gets on with business, he’s a quiet person, but he’s influential in the way we play and we’ve certainly missed him.

“Ben McNamara has done a great job in the halves, so there’s pressure building when Gaz comes back, but his game smarts and his kicking certainly takes us to the next level.”