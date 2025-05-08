Leigh boss Adrian Lam kept his cards close to his chest when asked about the Leopards’ injury situation ahead of this weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Warrington Wolves.

The Leopards have been without a plethora of their key men over the last few weeks, including last time out at Magic Weekend where they beat Catalans Dragons 26-24.

Star off-season recruit hasn’t taken to the field since an 18-14 victory at home against Warrington in Super League on April 19.

Umyla Hanley, Keanan Brand, Frankie Halton, Aaron Pene, Alec Tuitavake and Jack Hughes have all also been absent in recent weeks.

Leigh Leopards coach remains coy on injuries ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final showdown

After their Magic victory, Leigh head coach Lam didn’t give much away on their injury situation, but had revealed one player had withdrawn moments prior to kick-off at St James’ Park.

He had also confirmed that forward Pene was unlikely to get back fit in time to feature in this weekend’s cup semi, which takes place on Sunday at the Totally Wicked Stadium in St Helens

When asked for an update during Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Lam said: “We had an eight-day turnaround and we had a few niggling injuries, so we’ll have a few players coming back hopefully.

“We’re going to give everyone right up until Captain’s Run, so right up until Saturday, to be right for this game.

“I think one or two of them could have played at a pinch last week, but with the importance of this game ahead, it was the right thing to make sure we took a fully fit team against Catalans and it’s the same again this week.

“We’re looking to play a 100% fit team this week.”

2023 Challenge Cup winners Leigh are on a five-match winning run across all competitions, with that run starting away against Wakefield Trinity in the last round of the cup.

Lam continued: “Players that have filled in and done a job have done a really good job, so it’s a difficult task to make sure we pick the right 17.

“It’s a good position to be in as opposed to where we were at a couple of weeks ago when we had no choice and no options.

“Some players are going to miss out.”

