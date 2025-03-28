Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has revealed that the Leopards are interested in bringing Tom Amone back to the club, and direct contact has been made with the prop.

Having played just a handful of NRL games between South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers prior, Amone enjoyed three successful years at Leigh between 2022 and 2024.

Scoring 17 tries across 87 appearances across all competitions, the New South Wales-born powerhouse established himself as a firm fan favourite.

Departing for the NRL at the end of last season, Amone is yet to make his first-grade bow for Canterbury Bulldogs – and has been plying his trade in the New South Wales Cup instead.

Leigh Leopards coach provides major Tom Amone update as signing admission made

Murmurs of Amone’s discontent Down Under emerged a few weeks ago, but the first official report of his desire to return to Super League came from Sky Sports’ Jenna Brooks on Thursday night ahead of Hull FC’s win at Castleford Tigers.

Those reports only sparked the fire of Leigh supporters’ desire for the 28-year-old to return, and ahead of their defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday night, ‘ooh ahh Tom Amone’ chants echoed out from the North Stand at the Leopards’ Den.

Speaking after that defeat, Leopards boss Lam addressed the rumours, and it appears there could be positive news for those of a Leigh persuasion.

Lam said: “His (Amone’s) manager is putting it out to Super League clubs that he might be interested in coming back, so we’ll get amongst that.

“I am surprised (he wants to come back to Super League). We didn’t want him to leave, but it was for personal reasons and that was how he felt at the time.

“It’s probably not working out the best for him there at the moment, and we need someone like him at our club and in our team.

“We’re probably short one or two forwards.

“I’ve spoken to him, and there are certain things that need to happen first before any consideration goes for him being a part here.

“It might never happen, but if he’s talking to other Super League clubs, we want to be in and amongst that.”