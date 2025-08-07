Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says that Leeds Rhinos are capable of clinching the Super League title this term, and didn’t play down the importance of the pair’s clash on Thursday night.

As Leigh host the Rhinos, they bid to win a fifth Super League game in a row having downed Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

If the Leopards do come out on top, it’ll be just the third time in their history they have won five successive top-flight games in the summer era.

But more importantly, it will see them – at least temporarily – move up to second on the Super League ladder and five points clear of Leeds in fifth.

Leigh Leopards coach pays Leeds Rhinos ultimate compliment ahead of crunch clash

The Leopards’ only defeat in their last eight though came at Headingley against Brad Arthur’s side, who put on a clinical display in attack in front of their home fans to seal a 48-30 win.

Ahead of the pair’s clash this week, Leigh head coach Lam had plenty of praise for their opponents, lauding them during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

The Papua New Guinean said: “Leeds have been a little bit like us: when they’re on, they’re on, and when they’re cold, they’re cold.

“Leeds, on their day, I think could win the competition. They’ve got some great players and a lot of experience in there with a good mixture of youth and skill.

“They scored 48 points last time we played them, but the focus isn’t on them. I hope and know we’re a different team, and we’ve just got to deliver that in the 80 minutes.

“I think it’s a massive game for both clubs in the sense that if we win, it probably guarantees you a top-four spot, or possibly even the top three, and we’ll keep on chasing that second spot or first spot if a bit of luck goes our way.

“We’re in control of that result, so we’re pretty excited about it.”

Starting with Thursday night’s game, five of Leigh’s last seven fixtures in the ‘regular’ season come on home soil, with trips to Hull FC and Warrington Wolves also on the horizon.

‘Lam continued: “As a club, we respect Leeds and we know that they can hurt us in the blink of an eye.

“But it’s also important to keep our roll going, especially with the home games that we’ve got left.

“They’ll be coming here confident, I presume they feel they got us last time in a particular way and they’ll want to reproduce that, so we’re pretty excited.”

