Leigh boss Adrian Lam believes the rivalry between the Leopards and Wigan is ‘as big’ as that between the Warriors and old foes St Helens.

Lam’s Leopards secured a history-making win at Wigan on Thursday night in the opening game of the new Super League season, with Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal in Golden Point Extra Time sealing a quite unbelievable 1-0 win.

That win – in the second competitive game of his fourth season at the helm – brought the Papua New Guinean a full house on his bingo card in terms of beating every side he’s faced as Leigh’s head coach.

It also brought the Leopards a first win away against their neighbours since August 1983, and accordingly, a first-ever win at The Brick Community Stadium.

Leigh Leopards coach makes bold Wigan-Saints derby comparison following opening night win

54-year-old Lam is, of course, a man who knows what it’s like to head up both sides of the Wigan Borough having been at the helm of the Warriors from 2019 to 2021.

He also made well over 100 appearances for Wigan during his playing career and formed part of the Warriors side which beat Saints in the 2002 Challenge Cup final.

‘The Battle of the Borough’ has risen to fame since Leigh’s first season back in Super League in 2023, and on Thursday night, there was even some very minor silverware on the line in the form of the Wigan & Leigh Borough Community Trophy.

Sharing his thoughts on the rivalry and comparing it to that of Wigan-Saints post-match, Lam said: “I just said to the players (in the dressing room), ‘let’s enjoy tonight, because it’s a milestone.’

“It’s a milestone not only for them, but for our fans as well.

“They haven’t had much to cheer about in the Wigan Borough for a long time, but they’re probably tearing Leigh apart tonight, or King Street or Popworld here (in Wigan)!

“We’re grateful that they’ve stuck with us through some difficult times against Wigan because it’s becoming just as big a derby as what Wigan-Saints is, I think.

“Had we had a bigger stadium at Leigh, maybe the numbers might show that as well.”

