Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists his Leopards side being ‘angry’ with one another over their last two performances will do their top-two hopes no good.

The Leopards had been within touching distance of second spot on the Super League ladder after a four-match winning run which included victories against Wigan Warriors, Hull KR, St Helens and Warrington Wolves.

But narrow defeats to both Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC have followed, and Lam’s side have slipped down to fifth ahead of Round 23.

With strugglers Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers up next amid what is a favourable end to the ‘regular’ campaign on paper, all hope is not yet lost.

Leigh Leopards coach makes ‘angry’ admission amid Super League table pressure verdict

Speaking after last weekend’s 18-12 defeat away at Hull, head coach Lam delivered an honest assessment of the last fortnight.

He said: “It’s obviously disappointing. Last week (against Leeds), we had a chance at moving up into second spot, albeit for 24 hours.

“But slipping up twice now is not good enough and unacceptable, so there’s a bit of pressure on us to win.

“We need to look internally, make sure we stick together and stick to the processes.

“In my experience, if we keep pointing the finger and go down the angry route, it doesn’t improve. It’s about holding everyone accountable and being honest about it. That turns quickly.

“How we get through these next two weeks will be really important to us.”

Leigh have finished fifth in successive seasons since their return to the top-flight, and last term reached the Super League semi-finals having beaten Salford in their own backyard in the first week of the play-offs.

Lam has openly spoken throughout 2025 about the goal this year being an improvement on that, meaning finishing at least fourth: and with that, earning a home tie in the play-offs. Second spot, of course, earns a home semi-final.

The Papua New Guinean added: “There’s always been pressure on for the last eight weeks.

“We probably need a couple of results to go our way over the next couple of weeks, but for us, we have to control what we have been doing well.

“It’s not hard to fix… it’s very, very simple. The pressure is back on to the players to play well and nail some basic skill.”