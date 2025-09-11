Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed that influential back-rower Ethan O’Neill is set to return from his injury lay-off next weekend.

Off-season recruit O’Neill has sat out of Leigh‘s last two games, which have brought wins against Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves.

The Australian has suffered a spate of injuries in recent months, and it is a hamstring strain which currently sees him sidelined having picked up the issue in the Leopards’ final training session ahead of that clash with Castleford late last month.

Lam’s side host St Helens on Friday night, and O’Neill has not been included in his 21-man squad, so won’t be involved.

But the good news for all of a Leigh persuasion is that the back-rower should return to the fold for next weekend’s Round 27 clash at home against Huddersfield Giants, all being well.

Leigh Leopards coach issues Ethan O’Neill injury update ahead of St Helens clash

Lam and the Leopards will welcome back key forward Joe Ofahengaue as they take on Saints in a game which would see them secure a top-four finish with a win.

In his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, the Papua New Guinean head coach explained: “I’m pretty happy with where we’re at with things, there’s plenty of pressure within the squad to make it (into the 17).

“(Joe) Ofahengaue comes back into consideration this week, Ethan O’Neill is not quite there yet but he’ll probably come into the picture next week.

“He’s not quite right and there’s a little bit of risk to it, so we don’t want to harm that, especially with there only being one game left next week (before the play-offs).

“That could rule him out of the season if (he played and) anything happened this week.

“The positions are getting really tight, and that’s what we need at this time of the year.”

Elsewhere, star centre Tesi Niu will sit out Saints’ visit having failed a HIA during last weekend’s success, which brought a first-ever Super League win away at Warrington, .

Lam said: “He’s been awesome for us this year, Tesi. I think (Harry) Robertson at Saints was probably smiling when he was ruled out with a HIA, I would be!

“He’s been unebelivable for us, and we’re going to miss him, but that gives an opportunity to a player to come into that position, whether that’s (Andy) Badrock or Jack Hughes. We’ll settle on that on gameday.”

