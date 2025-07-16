Leigh boss Adrian Lam has confirmed Ethan O’Neill isn’t expected to feature in the Leopards’ crunch clash at St Helens on Thursday night: and has lined up his replacement.

O’Neill, who joined Leigh ahead of 2025, has been one of their standout players so far this term and opened the scoring in last weekend’s 28-10 victory against current Super League leaders Hull KR.

Shortly after scoring that opening try though, the back-rower knocked on and took a heavy bang to his knee as he dropped onto the ball, clutching at it immediately.

Never looking comfortable, he made it through to half-time but was then withdrawn and played no further part.

Leigh Leopards coach issues Ethan O’Neill injury update ahead of crunch St Helens clash

Following the win, head coach Lam revealed that the Australian appeared to have strained his medial ligaments, an injury which usually carries a three-to-four-week absence.

The 26-year-old was then named in Lam’s initial 21-man squad for Thursday night’s trip to Saints, a game which sees third meet fourth, but he isn’t expected to feature.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium, Lam explained: “We’re going to air on the side of caution with Ethan.

“He could potentially play, but we’re going to make that decision tomorrow morning.

“I’m leaning towards him not playing at the moment, that’s highly likely.”

O’Neill’s replacement has already been confirmed, too, in the shape of local lad Andy Badrock.

Also recruited in the off-season, Badrock was brought in from Swinton Lions and has featured five times across all competitions so far this term for Leigh, scoring four tries.

Lam continued: “We’ll see how that unfolds in the next 24 hours, but if Ethan’s out, we’ll bring in Andy Badrock.

“He’s a local junior who’s played a handful of games for us this season and done a pretty good job.

“If that’s the case, I’m pretty excited to watch him develop and take that opportunity.”