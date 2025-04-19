Leigh boss Adrian Lam has confirmed David Armstrong’s half-time withdrawal during the Leopards’ 18-14 win against Warrington Wolves was a precautionary measure, with an eye on what’s to come.

Full-back Armstrong, who had enjoyed a lively start to the afternoon on Easter Saturday, took a heavy knock midway through the first half as he executed a try-saver on opposite number Matt Dufty.

Following a lengthy discussion with Leigh’s medical staff, and the bench, the 24-year-old declared himself fit to continue.

But as the sides emerged for the second half at the Leopards’ Den with the hosts 6-2 to the good, he had been withdrawn.

Leigh Leopards coach issues David Armstrong injury update following Warrington Wolves withdrawal

Lam’s side survived a late scare to collect the two competition points on offer after second half tries from back-rowers Ethan O’Neill and Frankie Halton, and now sit third on the Super League ladder.

Post-match, the Papua New Guinean was able to deliver a relatively positive update on Armstrong as well as healthy news on the injury front for centres Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu.

Hanley has missed the last couple of games with a torn quad, while Tonga international Niu was declared unavailable ahead of Saturday’s ‘Rivals Round’ clash against Warrington having suffered a pectoral tear the week prior in the win at Castleford Tigers.

Lam detailed: “He (Armstrong) strained his quad in the last session of the week and was 50/50 to play today.

“He made the decision to play at the game, and just got a corker there in the middle of it and put a bit of pressure on.

“He probably could have come out for the second half, but we just made a decision that with what’s ahead in the next month or so for us, it was more important that we power on without him out there and save him from any further injury.

“There’s three weeks between now and then (the Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington), and players will be back.

“I think Umyla’s probably two weeks away and I think Tesi is two or three weeks away.”