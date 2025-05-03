Leigh Leopards coach issues cryptic injury update following Magic Weekend win

Leigh will still be sweating on the fitness of plenty of star men in the build-up to next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Warrington Wolves, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

The Leopards edged out a thriller against Catalans Dragons in the first game of Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon, winning 26-24 at St James’ Park.

They earned that victory without a plethora of their usual key men though, losing more players ahead of their clash with the Dragons having already been low on numbers.

Post-match in the North East, Lam delivered an injury update, reeling off the long list of absentees that Leigh could well still remain without next weekend as they bid to book a return to Wembley.

When asked about the absentees’ chances of making the semi-final, he detailed: “Davey Armstrong is 50/50, Umyla Hanley is probably 60/40 to play.

“Keanan Brand is 50/50, Frankie Halton is 50/50, Aaron Pene is probably not likely. (Alec) Tuitavake is 50/50 and Jack Hughes is 50/50.

“That’s about it I think, there’s about eight of them (that are doubts).

“It’s going to be a massive week for us and we’re pretty excited about that now.”

Lam revealed that one unnamed player had withdrawn from their Magic clash against Catalans in the dressing room ahead of kick-off, and was subsequently asked whether he can afford to leave selection choices so late for their cup semi.

The Papua New Guinean said: “I might have to on one or two of them, but I think I want to go into the game with a fit team as opposed to five or six 50/50s.

“It’s a massive moment in time and game for our club. We were successful two years ago, and we want to be in that position again with an opportunity to travel down to Wembley.

“We’re up against a great club and a great team that have been strong for a very long time. They’ve got their own niggling injuries that they need to deal with as well, but we’re not going to worry too much about them, because we’ve got our own.

“It’ll be an incredible game and I think it’ll be one that gets decided in the last ten minutes or so.”