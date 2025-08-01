Leigh boss Adrian Lam has hinted that they could yet do some more business before the transfer deadline comes around, with the Leopards’ recruitment strategy for 2026 outlined.

The Leopards endured a frantic off-season ahead of 2025, losing plenty of key characters as well as players with the likes of John Asiata, Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell and Zak Hardaker all departing.

In turn, Adrian Lam’s signings tally ended up in double figures, with David Armstrong, Tesi Niu and Isaac Liu among those to arrive.

During the season, they have also managed to complete the signing of Joe Ofahengaue from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, with the experienced forward settling in nicely and helping Lam’s side into 3rd on the ladder with eight games remaining.

And it could prove that Ofahengaue isn’t the last 2025 recruit through the door at the Leopards’ Den, with transfers still able to be done until Thursday, August 28.

Leigh Leopards coach hints at potential signing as 2026 recruitment strategy outlined

If Leigh are to bring anyone in, it won’t be an overseas player as their quota for this year is now filled with Armstrong, Niu, Edwin Ipape, Liu, Aaron Pene, Alec Tuitavake and Ofahengaue.

Both Lachlan Lam and Ethan O’Neill don’t count on the quota due to them both having played part of their junior rugby in England.

Speaking in Thursday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Friday night’s clash against Warrington Wolves, head coach Lam opened up on how recruitment might look heading into 2026, with a hint dropped on this year’s activity.

He explained: “We’ve got a five-year plan in place and we’ve been aggressive with turning over the squad to get to a team that we feel is competing at the top end at the right time of the season, and we’ll continue to do that every year while I’m here.

“When you bring in 12 players, which we’ve just about done every year, it takes time to grow cohesion, friendships and combinations around groups and people.

“There won’t be many changes in the team between this year and next, maybe a handful, but that’s only going to make us better for who we decide to bring in.

“This season, we’ve still got another four weeks roughly where we could bring someone else in.

“I’m not saying that we are going to, but there’s an option to do that.

“Not too many other clubs have got the funds and are financially able to do that, so we want to be aggressive with all of that.”

‘If there’s ten available, I’m sure most clubs would like to do that’

Come 2026, all 14 clubs in Super League will be able to have up to ten players in their squad on the overseas quota.

With 12 clubs and seven quota spots each having been allowed this term, it means the maximum number of quota players in the competition next year will rise from 84 to 140.

Lam said: “It’s a difficult one because while the quota spots have gone up from seven to ten, the salary cap remains the same.

“You’ve got to juggle the pieces and put the puzzles together on how we do that.

“We’ve done as good as any other club with that in the last two or three years, I think we’ve recruited and retained well.

“I’m sure we’ll get that right, but if there’s ten available there, I’m sure most clubs would like to do that.

“We’ll see how that pans out as the new season unfolds.”

