Leigh boss Adrian Lam admits he remains keen on Delaine Gittens-Bedward despite the forward’s pre-season trial with the Leopards ultimately ending without a permanent deal being penned.

Hammersmith native Gittens-Bedward, who has represented Jamaica twice on the international stage via his heritage, spent most of the off-season on trial with Leigh.

The 24-year-old featured for the Leopards’ reserves sporadically last term while still a Barrow player having racked up 17 appearances across all competitions for the Raiders over the last two seasons.

Lam and the Leopards were impressed with what they saw from the front-rower, and a deal had been expected to be struck to keep him at the club.

But towards the end of January, Championship outfit Workington Town announced his signing a on a one-year deal, with a return to Cumbria sealed.

Leigh Leopards coach explains unsuccessful Delaine Gittens-Bedward trial after Workington move

Gittens-Bedward has featured off the bench in all three of Workington‘s games so far this season, including in last weekend’s 98-2 defeat at home against Super League heavyweights St Helens in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup.

A few weeks on from the London-born ace’s departure, Leigh head coach Lam shed some light on his trial during Thursday’s pre-match press conference looking ahead to the Leopards’ Super League opener at home against Leeds Rhinos.

Lam detailed: “He’s left the club now.

“He’s had an opportunity to sign with another club (Workington), and he’s done that

“We found him to be really good, and we were very close to promoting him to where we wanted him to go.

“It didn’t quite work out that way, but I think he does have a future (in the game), so we’ll keep an eye on him.”