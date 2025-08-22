Leigh boss Adrian Lam says Jack Darbyshire’s loan to Salford Red Devils will be beneficial for all parties, despite it meaning he will line up against the Leopards on Friday night.

Darbyshire, who will turn 22 in November, joined Leigh ahead of the 2024 campaign from fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

Having come through Wire’s academy, he never registered a senior appearance in their colours and hasn’t managed to do so for Lam’s side yet as we near the end of his second season at the Leopards’ Den.

He has instead gained experience out on loan with League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets, donning their shirt 16 times to date across the last two campaigns and scoring three tries.

Come Friday night, he will make his Super League debut: but for Salford against Leigh, rather than the other way around.

Leigh Leopards coach explains off-contract youngster’s Salford loan ahead of clash

The Leopards have lent centre Darbyshire, who is off-contract, out to the financially-stricken Red Devils on an initial one-week loan.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Leigh head coach Lam said: “He’s off-contract at the end of the year, but he’s an important part of our squad.

“It’s one part for Jack to get a debut and to get that experience of playing in Super League.

“Another factor is to help out Salford and make sure they get their squad sorted.

“And for our club, for another player to get a Super League debut is enormous. It’s positive all round.”

Darbyshire remains on a season-long loan at Rochdale, but has temporarily linked up with Salford as the RFL have relaxed rulings around loanees to ensure the Red Devils are able to fulfil their remaining five Super League fixtures.

The 21-year-old had been set to feature for Paul Rowley’s side in last weekend’s game against Wakefield Trinity, but that was cancelled due to player welfare concerns amid their ongoing financial crisis.

Lam explained: “Jack needs to go out there and play. He’s been playing for Rochdale and doing a pretty good job, but it’s a higher competition in Super League and it gives him his debut.

“If he is in that (Salford) 17 for tomorrow and that happens, it’s another player that makes a debut in Super League for our club.

“It’s great for Jack. He worked hard in pre-season, but he hasn’t had an opportunity here like he’s got there.

“He would have played (for Salford against Wakefield) last week, but the game got cancelled.

“Now he’s in a position to play and get that experience, so it’ll be good for him and the club.”

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Super League coaching trio in line for shock Australia appointment for Ashes

👉 Castleford Tigers unveil new head coach as long-term contract confirmed

👉 Leigh Leopards coach shares concerning Joe Ofahengaue prognosis amid widescale injury update

👉 St Helens coach drops major hint on full-back dilemma as challenge made to Tristan Sailor

👉 Wakefield Trinity suffer fresh injury blow ahead of Wigan Warriors clash as Tom Johnstone return hinted