Leigh Leopards coach explains Edwin Ipape injury struggles as ‘honest’ conversation revealed

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has revealed that Edwin Ipape has been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks, but has had an ‘honest’ conversation with the hooker over his form.

Ipape, who is nearing his 100th appearance for the club having joined them ahead of the 2022 campaign, is among Leigh’s star men.

Scoring 43 tries in his 97 games for the Leopards to date, his quality on both sides of the ball has been well-documented, with deserved praise aplenty.

But in recent weeks, the Papua New Guinean has not been as prominent a figure, including in last Thursday night’s home defeat to Leeds Rhinos.

Now, boss Lam has confirmed that the hooker – who penned a bumper six-year contract extension earlier this year – has been struggling with a couple of injury problems.

The Leopards head coach has vowed there will be ‘a different Edwin Ipape’ on show at Hull FC on Saturday evening following a one-on-one with him.

Lam explained: “He’s carried a slight groin strain and also a medial ligament on his knee, and over the last three weeks, he’s really struggled with that.

“We’ve tried to minimise his minutes as best we can, but he certainly hasn’t had the impact in those games that he should have had, and he’s aware of that.

“He’s getting pretty close to fitness now. We’ll get through this week with him and then see what we do against Salford.

“I think you’ll see a different Edwin Ipape this week, we’ve had a one-on-one discussion as well, which is important.

“There’s been a little bit of honesty there, so I’m looking forward now to seeing how he finishes the year.

“He’s an influential player for us, he’s inspirational with his actions and his defence, and he’s also been falling off a lot of tackles.

“We’ve got to make sure his injury’s right, his head space is right and that he gives the best to the team.”

‘I think we’re pretty near to full fitness from next weekend, and that’s a good sign at this time of the year’

During Wednesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s trip to Hull FC, Lam also issued an update on long-term absentee Aaron Pene.

The prop has played just five games across all competitions so far this season at first-team level and hasn’t featured at all since a win against Warrington Wolves on April 19 having struggled with a bulging disc in his back.

Pene though is nearing a return, as Lam said: “I think Aaron Pene is going to be playing for the reserves this week.

“That’s his first game back, so he’ll be in the (Super League) picture the week after or the week after that.

“He’s probably our last (injured) player that is going to be fit for this year, when you take out the long-termers in Louis Brogan and Davey Armstrong.

‘I think we’re pretty near to full fitness from next weekend, and that’s a good sign at this time of the year.

“There will be pressure on the players to hold their positions.”

