Leigh boss Adrian Lam has confirmed that David Armstrong will return next week, but news may not be as positive on Robbie Mulhern and Alec Tuitavake, who left the field during the Leopards’ win over Catalans Dragons.

Lam’s side dominated on home soil on Friday evening, recording a comfortable 34-6 victory to make it three wins from three at the start of the Super League season.

This is Leigh’s best-ever start to a Super League campaign, with the Leopards returning to the top of the table – at least temporarily – following the win.

Leigh Leopards coach explains David Armstrong absence as three fresh injuries revealed after Catalans Dragons win

The Round 3 triumph came without star man Armstrong, who Lam had revealed had been suffering with an injury in the lead up to last Sunday’s victory against Huddersfield Giants.

But all of a Leopards persuasion can breathe a sigh of relief, with his absence from Friday evening’s win not injury-related.

Post-match, Lam clarified: “Davey woke up this morning and was ill, so we made a call on that (to play AJ Towse and move Bailey Hodgson to full-back).

Both Mulhern and Tuitavake were forced off against Catalans though, likely leaving the Leopards with gaps to fill next week up at Hull FC.

And man-of-the-match Umyla Hanley also required treatment during the second half, though managed to see out the full 80 minutes having scored a hat-trick.

Lam explained: “There’s some concern over Robbie Mulhern and his calf. Hopefully it’s not as bad as last year where he was gone for seven or eight weeks at the start 0f the season.

“I think Alec Tuitavake has sprained his ankle. He might be okay for next week, but we’ll get to see that tomorrow, and then Umyla Hanley picked up a niggling injury on his knee.”

Adrian Lam delivers Aaron Pene update

Another man yet to feature this season in Super League for Leigh is prop Aaron Pene, who was brought over from Down Under midway through last season and featured in 15 games.

Explaining his absence since the Challenge Cup win at Workington Town, Lam said: “Aaron’s got a bit of a achilles issue and I’ve had conversations with Aaron about getting that right before we pick him so it doesn’t get worse.

“We’ve had communications there and he’s aware of it. If we need to play him sooner, then we will, but it’s not ideal (if we have to).

“We’ve got a plan for him moving forwards, and if he can get that right, it’ll certainly help us as well as him.”