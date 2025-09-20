Leigh boss Adrian Lam has hinted that son Lachlan has been omitted from this year’s Super League Dream Team despite a stellar campaign, but the Leopards appear set to be represented by at least one player.

Alongside four of his team-mates in Josh Charnley, Edwin Ipape, Tom Amone and John Asiata, playmaker Lachlan was selected in the Dream Team back in 2023.

That was Leigh’s first season back in Super League following promotion, and the five selections were the first players they had ever seen named in a Dream Team.

This term, the Papua New Guinea international registered an eye-watering 41 assists across the 27 regular rounds, a tally only ever bettered by one man: Luke Gale for Castleford Tigers in 2017, crowned Man of Steel that year.

But Lam appears to have been overlooked in 2025, with the Dream Team set to be announced in full on Sunday at midday.

Leigh Leopards coach drops Super League Dream Team hint as quartet lauded

Speaking after Leigh’s 30-16 win over Huddersfield Giants on Friday night, dad and head coach Adrian lauded the half-back before hinting that he would not feature in the Dream Team when asked.

The Leopards boss said: “He’s been absolutely outstanding, and the second half of the season I think he’d be close to being up in the top two or three for the Man of Steel.

“That’s what we need Lokie to do, he’s an important part of our team. We’re a threat in every area and we need to be that to be taken seriously in the finals.

“I think he probably deserves to be (in the Dream Team), whether he is there or not… I’m not sure.”

Clubs now know which of their players have been selected, and Lam senior took a deliberate pause during his response before stating that he wasn’t sure whether son Lachlan had made the cut.

Providing he hasn’t, it would appear that Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis and Leeds Rhinos’ Jake Connor are the pair that have usurped him.

On the Leopards’ Dream Team hopes, the 55-year-old continued: “Let’s hope we get at least one player in that team because there’s been a handful of them that I’ve been super proud of this year.

“Owen Trout’s been awesome, Tesi Niu’s been brilliant, Lokie has been outstanding, Umyla Hanley’s been brilliant.

“There are four or five that I hope are very close.

“We had five two years ago and none last year, so one representation would be perfect for the club.

“I think it’d be a reflection of what we’ve done this year. Whether that happens or not, we’ll see, but I’m confident there’ll be at least one.”