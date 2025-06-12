Leigh Leopards coach drops major bombshell with Lachlan Lam future hint given

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has dropped a major bombshell, insisting son and off-contract star half-back Lachlan Lam ‘won’t be going anywhere’.

Lam junior has been with Leigh since midway through the 2022 campaign, when dad Adrian brought him over from Down Under to help fire the then-Centurions to promotion.

Scoring 24 tries in 88 appearances across all competitions since then, the 27-year-old has become one of the hottest properties in Super League, and was at the centre of a transfer saga for months on end last term.

The Papua New Guinea international is contracted at the Leopards’ Den until the end of the 2025 season, and though Leigh managed to keep hold of him ahead of this year, the general consensus was that he would depart come the end of the campaign.

That now doesn’t appear to be the case though, with dad and head coach Adrian issuing a defiant statement on his son’s future.

Speaking ahead of the Leopards’ trip to Wakefield Trinity this weekend, Lam senior said: “He (Lachlan) won’t be going anywhere, we’re very happy with what he’s doing.

“One of the other clubs have come in heavy for him, and that’s what happens, but We’re pretty comfy with where we’re at (with him) at the moment.

“We’re just looking forward to him playing his best rugby in the second half of the season.”

Half-back Lam, who is among Leigh’s leadership group now and takes on the captaincy role more often than not, is top of the assists chart in Super League this term, and scooped the competition’s Player of the Month award for May.

Dad Adrian said: “He’s trying his hardest, but sometimes we’re losing the way that we genuinely want to play because of that.

“I think Lokie has probably got two or three gears left to find in this second half of the season, so I’m pretty excited about that.

“He needs a little bit of help. Ben McNamara has been great and he’s learning every week off Lokie.

“There’s still a lot of room for improvement for us.”