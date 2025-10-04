Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says they must add more ‘X-factor’ into the squad heading into 2026, and has vowed they will do that with the recruitment of some international quality players.

The Leopards have ended each of the last three seasons in the top six since their return to Super League in 2023, and this year achieved their highest-ever top-flight finish in the summer era.

Ending the year third on the ladder and hosting a Super League play-off game for the first time as they beat Wakefield Trinity in the eliminators, Leigh’s season eventually came to an end on Friday night with defeat at Wigan Warriors.

It’s the second year on the spin that Lam’s side have lost in the semi-finals away against their neighbours, but having been thumped 38-0 at the same stage in 2024, a tight-knit 18-6 loss shows signs of progression.

Lam though wants more, and insists the players required to reach the next level will be brought in.

Leigh Leopards coach drops 2026 recruitment hint as transfer admission made

Speaking after Friday night’s defeat at The Brick Community Stadium, the Papua New Guinean delivered an honest assessment of where his side are at, and what needs to happen to improve come 2026.

Lam explained: “We’re getting closer, it’s not quite good enough at the moment, but we’ll add to that squad and make us stronger again.

“I don’t want to reveal too much, but I think we’ve got to get a little bit more X-factor in us.

“We’re doing that, and I’m pretty excited about what’s ahead for us. We’ve got to keep improving the quality of our players.

“I’m happy with the squad at the moment, and there’s not too many leaving, probably five or six. But there’s the same amount coming in, and we’re heading in the right direction.

“I’m going to keep going until we get what we need, and then that’ll be reflected on nights like tonight.”

Among the handful of players Leigh have been linked with is PNG international Jacob Alick-Wiencke, who looks likely to arrive at the Leopards’ Den in the not-too-distant future.

Lam added: “We’re going to have a few players that are playing internationals, both players already here and players that are coming in.

“It’s going to be a difficult one, because I think the Challenge Cup (Third Round) is earlier next year as well, so we’ve got to make sure we get our pre-season sorted.

“We’re in a good place with that, and we’ll see how it unfolds.”