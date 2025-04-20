Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed new recruit Joe Ofahengaue will make the move to the UK this week, and wants him in his side ‘as soon as possible’, but the prop’s debut is likely to come at Magic Weekend.

Seven-time Tonga international Ofahengaue saw his departure from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels and subsequent move to Leigh confirmed at the back end of last week.

Joining with immediate effect having secured a release from Parramatta, the 29-year-old has penned a three-and-a-half-year deal with the Leopards until the end of the 2028 campaign.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards coach issues David Armstrong injury update following Warrington Wolves withdrawal

Leigh Leopards coach details Joe Ofahengaue plan as debut hint dropped

Lam’s side beat Warrington Wolves 18-14 at the Leopards’ Den on Easter Saturday to move up to third on the Super League ladder ahead of next weekend’s trip to financially-challenged Salford Red Devils.

After that Warrington win, Papua New Guinean boss Lam provided an update on Ofahengaue and his plans for the Auckland-born powerhouse, who has played more than 200 games at NRL level between Brisbane Broncos, Wests Tigers and the Eels.

The 54-year-old explained: “He (Ofahengaue) will be on a flight next week.

“Whether he arrives in time for the Salford game, we’ll see what happens, but that’s probably unlikely.

“I’d like him playing as soon as possible, whether that’s starting or off the bench. We can make that decision when he arrives.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh player ratings as Leopards’ star men shine in Warrington Wolves victory

‘The assets that he has as a player is exactly what we need here… I think he’s going to help everyone else in that group’

If the Salford game does come too soon for the forward, his Leigh debut will likely come at Magic Weekend seven days later as the Leopards face Catalans Dragons at St James’ Park.

Lam continued: “I’m grateful we made a decision on a player that’s experienced, that’s a leader and that sets high standards.

“He’s got over 200 NRL games under his belt, he’s played State of Origin and he’s played in Test matches. That’s the type of player that we need here.

“We’ve got a lot of young faces here and it was a decision made by the club that we needed that player with those little parts to his game and his experience to help us take that next step.

“He was starting for Parramatta. To get a starting prop from the NRL straight to us is a pretty good get.

“We’re really pleased with that. He’s only 29 years old and he’s done everything in the game.

“I know him personally and the assets that he has as a player is exactly what we need here. I think he’s going to help everyone else in that group.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Adrian Lam berates video referee process after disallowed tries in Warrington Wolves win