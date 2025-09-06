Leigh will be without star centre Tesi Niu for next weekend’s clash against St Helens after his failed HIA, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Off-season recruit Niu has been in scintillating form for Leigh throughout the year, and has missed just two of their Super League games so far this season.

But having suffered a head knock early on in the second half of the Leopards’ 34-12 win at Warrington Wolves on Saturday afternoon, he will be ruled out of their Round 26 clash with Saints.

That tussle next Friday night sees fourth play fifth in Super League, though Leigh’s win at Warrington saw them move three competition points clear of Paul Wellens’ side on the ladder with just two rounds of the ‘regular’ season remaining.

Leigh Leopards coach details injury blow ahead of St Helens clash as double boost confirmed

Niu’s HIA came after he was left on the ground following a collision with Warrington forward Luke Yates which was placed on report.

Alec Tuitavake replaced the centre, and Sky later confirmed that he had failed his HIA.

Speaking to the media post-match, Leopards head coach Lam explained: “He’s come off with a category A HIA or head knock, and we were allowed to engage our 18th man too because it was put on report.

“(Andy) Badrock found his way on, and I don’t think we’ve done that since it was introduced with the 18th man (becoming available).

“It (the tackle) was head-on-head, and I think whoever was involved will probably be in a bit of trouble with that.

“It’s not good for Tesi, he’s been unbelievable for us this year and I’m sure Saints are sort of smiling across the way there at the moment.

“But we’ll pick someone to play in that position and do a good job for us, we’ve done that all year.

“Who that is, we’ll make that decision next week.”

There is good news for Leigh on the injury front though, with both Joe Ofahengaue and Ethan O’Neill set to return from their injury lay-offs next weekend.

The pair had been in contention for the trip to Warrington, but weren’t used as a precautionary measure.

Lam said: “He (Ofahengaue) should be back, we’re pretty certain he’ll be back. Him and Ethan will be in the picture for consideration next week.”

SATURDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 How Wigan Warriors’ secret weapon proved vital in dominant St Helens win

👉 Paul Wellens’ passionate response to spine woes as St Helens’ ability to win big games defended

👉 No Mikey Lewis and 11 Hull FC stars in all-star Super League derby 13

👉 Bevan French addresses shock England call-up chances as Wigan Warriors star quizzed on switch

👉 Leigh Leopards boss’ kind words to under-fire Sam Burgess as Warrington Wolves threat assessed