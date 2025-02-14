Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam expects veteran winger Josh Charnley to be out of action for the next few weeks after being forced off at half-time in their history-making win at Wigan Warriors.

Charnley, now 33, wasn’t involved in either Leigh’s pre-season friendly success at Warrington Wolves or their win at Workington Town in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup last weekend.

But come Thursday night’s Round 1 Super League opener, he was named in Lam’s 13 at The Brick Community Stadium.

Taking on his former employers just like boss Lam, winger Charnley took to the field with his right leg heavily strapped up.

Towards the end of the first half, he took some treatment from the Leopards’ medical team, and ripped his strapping off before limping off come the sound of the half-time hooter.

Leigh Leopards coach details fresh Josh Charnley blow following historic Wigan Warriors victory

The Chorley native didn’t return for the second half, and was forced to sit on the sidelines as – for the first time ever – a Super League game ended 0-0 after 80 minutes.

Circa two minutes into Golden Point Extra Time, half-back Gareth O’Brien kicked the winning drop goal to seal a 1-0 victory, bringing Leigh a first win away against Wigan since August 1983.

Post-match, Charnley and his team-mates jubilantly celebrated their success with the travelling supporters and even claimed some silverware – taking home the Wigan & Leigh Borough Community Trophy.

But on a night filled with positives, Charnley’s injury is probably the sole negative for Leigh, with Lam post-match detailing: “He was 50/50 before the game.

“He’s had a bit of an issue with his right knee in changing surfaces from 4G to grass in the New Year.

“He wasn’t going to play tonight until the captain’s run, and then he made himself available, but it looks like he could have done more damage.

“He probably could have come out for the second half at a pinch, but it looks like he’s going to be out for a couple of weeks.”