Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam insists expanding Super League to 14 clubs next year is ‘the right thing’ for the competition, but says owner Derek Beaumont’s involvement at the top table is none of his business.

Earlier this week, and much to the surprise of many, it was confirmed that the top flight would expand ahead of 2026.

Two additional teams will be added into the competition, with 12 places decided by the IMG gradings and the other two by an independent panel, of which the details are yet to be rubber-stamped.

Leigh were one of the clubs to vote in favour of the expansion, and owner Beaumont has been among the most vocal figures in the game following the announcement of the decision.

Leigh Leopards coach delivers verdict on Super League expansion following Derek Beaumont involvement

On the field, the Leopards host Warrington Wolves on Friday night knowing that a win would take them back to within one competition point of second-placed Wigan Warriors.

During his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lam was asked about the expansion to 14 clubs in 2026, and said: “I don’t want to talk too much about it, but I will say that I think it’s the right thing.

“I’m very supportive of the group that voted, and I think it’s the way we can grow the game looking forward. It’ll get more exposure for the sport.”

Beaumont had previously stated that Super League couldn’t afford to expand anytime soon due to factors including an ever-decreasing TV deal.

But over the last few months, he has been among Nigel Wood’s biggest supporters as the controversial former RFL chair returned to the role.

And now, the Leopards have – alongside the vast majority of clubs in the competition – voted for the two extra spots in the division.

When asked about Beaumont’s involvement and influence at the top table in discussions about the competition, Leigh boss Lam responded: “That’s none of my business.

“My focus is to stay on the Leigh Leopards, and it’s going pretty good at the moment so I don’t want to be distracted in any way.

“I’m sure that’s taken care of itself.”

