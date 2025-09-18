Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam remains tight-lipped over the future of Darnell McIntosh, with the versatile back omitted entirely from his latest squad.

McIntosh joined Leigh from fellow Super League outfit Hull FC midway through the 2024 campaign and has featured 29 times in their colours to date.

13 of those appearances have come this term, producing five tries, and he was a regular on the teamsheet for the first half of the season.

The Huddersfield-born ace has played in just one of the Leopards‘ last ten games though, with off-contract star Josh Charnley preferred ahead of him.

And now, he has been left out of Lam’s 21-man squad for Friday night’s game at the Leopards’ Den against his hometown club Huddersfield.

Leigh Leopards coach delivers update on wanted star’s future following omission

The 28-year-old is contracted at Leigh until the end of the 2026 campaign, but reports have suggested that he is set to depart come the end of the year.

If those reports are to be believed, he would head to Castleford Tigers in a swap deal, with the Leopards getting Ireland international Innes Senior in return.

McIntosh would reunite with Chris Chester, the Leopards’ former Director of Rugby who now occupies the same role at The Jungle and heads up the Tigers’ recruitment.

But when asked by LoveRugbyLeague during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lam remained coy on any decision, saying: “Darnell’s contracted here for next year.

“He’s still a big part of our squad and team.

“There’s every chance that he could play some part in-between here and the end of the season.

“Nothing will change with that.”

