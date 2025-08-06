Leigh boss Adrian Lam has hinted that they are close to tying Gareth O’Brien down and remain in negotiations with Josh Charnley, but out of favour hooker Brad Dwyer is set to leave the club.

All three experienced figures are off-contract and will enter the open market come the end of the year unless Leigh reach an agreement to extend their respective contracts.

Utility back O’Brien has been a key figure for the Leopards this term slotting into the halves, while winger Charnley has come to the fore in the last six weeks or so having been frozen out for a lengthy period.

Dwyer though hasn’t featured at first-team level since May 3, with young gun Ben McNamara preferred as an option off the bench more often than not since then.

Leigh Leopards coach delivers update on off-contract trio as major hints dropped

Sat third on the Super League ladder and on a four-game winning run, Leigh host Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night where victory would see them move up to second, at least temporarily.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Lam was asked about the aforementioned off-contract trio.

O’Brien’s situation is the healthiest at the moment, with the veteran set to extend his stay at the Leopards’ Den having joined Leigh back in 2023.

Lam said: “We’re pretty close, Gaz is one of my favourites. He’s such a composed player and also a leader.

“I think within our key meetings, he delivers really important messages to players, but also on the field, he’s pretty close to perfect on how we’re wanting to play.

“He’s been a big part of how we’ve developed as a team this year. He’s been at full-back and in the halves over the last 12 months, and the way he’s changed back in has been outstanding. I’m a big fan of Gaz.”

As has been public knowledge for some time, Charnley – who joined Leigh midway through 2022 – has offers on the table from other clubs, but the Leopards have entered into negotiations with the 34-year-old having initially not been interested in keeping him around.

Darnell McIntosh is now back fit, and when asked whether his squad selection over the next few weeks will give us an indication on Charnley’s future, Lam responded: “Probably, but I think it’s ongoing.

“There’ll be a lot of speculation outside, but within these walls, we’re pretty clear with communications on our future both as a club and as individuals. We’ll maintain and keep those going right through until the end of the season.”

Dwyer joined the Leopards at the start of last year from Warrington Wolves, with his move initially a loan which soon turned permanent.

The 32-year-old played 28 games in their colours in 2023, but has only managed ten senior appearances so far this term, and has instead regularly played for the club’s reserves.

Leigh boss Lam explained: “He’s not contracted for next season at this point in time, but he has been in our 19 every week for the last six weeks, I think.

“He’s still in the picture and obviously if he gets an opportunity, I’m sure he’ll do a really good job for us.

“He’s been patient in waiting for that time to come, but he’s off-contract at the end of the year as we speak.”