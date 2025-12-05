Leigh Leopards coach delivers 2026 recruitment update as Robbie Mulhern transfer links addressed

Leigh boss Adrian Lam says the Leopards don’t plan on doing any more transfer business before the 2026 campaign comes around, with a comprehensive update on their ins and outs delivered.

The Leopards’ turnover in players has been substantial each year since they were promoted at the end of the 2022 season.

But this time around as they prepare for a fourth consecutive season in Super League, head coach Lam has brought in just five players in the shape of Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Oliver Polec, Innes Senior, Adam Cook and Liam Horne

Notably, until now, Leigh have not confirmed their departures list – with the only rubber-stamped exits being those of Darnell McIntosh to Castleford Tigers and Ethan O’Neill to Leeds Rhinos.

But there is now a full update on the squad from Lam, who led his side to the play-off semi-finals in both 2024 and 2025, and wants to go one better in 2026.

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam delivers 2026 recruitment update

Speaking to a selection of media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at Leigh’s home kit launch on Wednesday evening, Lam outlined who is in and who is out.

The Papua New Guinean detailed: “We’ve five new faces and I’m pretty excited about them being a part of the journey next year.

“That’s it for now. We have got a player, Delaine Gittens-Bedward on a train and trial. He’s doing a good job for us as well.

“I watched our reserve grade, and saw a little bit in him and thought there’s something there. Being in our system here might help him develop and take that next step.

“It doesn’t always work out that way, but I always back my eye and if I see if there is something there, I’m running with a gut feeling there. We’ll give him every opportunity to perform and to try to get a spot in that squad by that first game.

“Probably a quarter of the way through the season, we’ll re-evaluate where we’re at and potentially (add) one more player or two through the season.

“Brad Dwyer has left, Jack Darbyshire has left the club, Darnell McIntosh, Alec Tuitavakae and Ethan O’Neill, but Kavan (Rothwell) is still here.

“We’re forever on our retention and recruitment process, that’s the key part of success. We’re no different to any other club, and we’re dealing through that. We’re also on the lookout at players from other clubs.

“It is a hectic time, but you’ve got to make sure you stay on top of all of that. We’re really happy and comfortable with where we’re at in all of that, and looking forward to the Christmas break, and I know the season is only seven or eight weeks away.”

Adrian Lam addresses Robbie Mulhern exit links

Earlier this year, Leigh saw Head of Rugby as he took on a similar role as Director of Rugby at fellow Super League side Castleford.

A big part of his responsibilities both during his time at Leigh and now with the Tigers comes in recruitment, and as of December 1, any player off-contract at the end of the 2026 campaign has been able to pen a deal elsewhere for 2027.

Influential Leigh prop Robbie Mulhern falls into that category, and was linked with a surprise move to Castleford for 2027 earlier this week.

But playing down those links, Leopards boss Lam – who spent almost four years working alongside Chester at close quarters – joked: “I think Chris is going to try to take every single one of our players!

“He’s trying to build a portfolio of players there that can compete and take the next step up.

“We’ve just got to worry about us, and what’s in front of us here. It probably won’t only be him (Mulhern), there’s many players off-contract.

“We’ll deal with that as we go.”