Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed the injury which kept Umyla Hanley out of their win at Castleford Tigers was a torn quad, which will see him sidelined long-term.

As Lam held his pre-match press conference ahead on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Leigh’s trip to The Jungle, he revealed that Hanley and Keanan Brand had picked up knocks which made them both doubts for Saturday night’s game.

Ireland international Brand recovered from his knock to line up in the centres against Cas, filling the void left by Hanley as Darnell McIntosh returned on the wing.

Leigh Leopards coach confirms long-term injury blow following Castleford Tigers win

The Leopards were comfortable 20-6 winners in the Round 7 clash, and moved up into the Super League play-off spots as a result of their victory.

Edwin Ipape, McIntosh (2) and Bailey Hodgson were the three players to get their names on the scoresheet for the visitors, with the Tigers’ only response coming midway through the second half from off-season recruit Zac Cini.

But post-match, boss Lam revealed the serious blow suffered by Hanley, who has scored 21 tries in 40 appearances for Leigh to date.

Not going into any great detail, the Papua New Guinean said: “Umyla Hanley will be out long-term. He’s torn his quad.”

There was however more positive news on fellow outside-back Hodgson, who impressed against his former employers in West Yorkshire but had to go off for a HIA having been clattered by Sylvester Namo – who was sin-binned for the incident – late on.

With a dress rehearsal of the Challenge Cup semi-final to come at home against Warrington Wolves on Easter Saturday (April 19), Lam confirmed: “Bailey Hodgson passed his HIA, so he will be good to go next week.”