Leigh Leopards coach confirms Joe Ofahengaue injury blow following Hull FC defeat

Leigh boss Adrian Lam has confirmed that Joe Ofahengaue suffered a hamstring strain in the Leopards’ defeat at Hull FC, and will now likely be sidelined.

Lam’s side were beaten 18-12 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday evening, losing out for the second week on the spin following their reverse against Leeds Rhinos in Round 21.

Saturday’s defeat in East Yorkshire saw the Leopards miss out on the opportunity to move to within one competition point of second-placed Wigan Warriors.

It also means that they could end the weekend in fifth, with St Helens now able to leapfrog them with a win on home soil against Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon.

Mid-season recruit Ofahengaue lasted just five minutes of the loss at Hull, being replaced by Jack Hughes early on.

He patrolled the touchline for around 15 minutes at the back end of the first half and had looked like he might return to the field, but never did, and emerged from the changing rooms shortly after half-time in his club tracksuit.

Post-match, head coach Lam confirmed: “He strained his hamstring, and we didn’t want to risk that any more, so we left him off the field.

“He wasn’t carrying it (before the game), he just picked it up.”

“They (the players) are all fit. It’s only Edwin (Ipape) that has been carrying a minor injury, so there’s no excuse.”

The Leopards are scheduled to host financially-stricken Salford next weekend, though question marks remain over that fixture after the Red Devils cancelled their Round 22 clash against Wakefield Trinity through player welfare concerns.

Lam added: “I played five or six guys today in the reserves against Hull KR, and they won.

“Aaron Pene played in that. You’ve still got Darnell McIntosh and Brad Dwyer, all of those players.

“It’s good for them and good for the club, but we might need to look at that and see who can be promoted up.”

