Leigh Leopards coach bemoans Hull KR display with positive injury update offered

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says his side’s display in their 30-0 defeat at Hull KR showed ‘nothing’ of their identity: with a healthy update on the injury front the only positive.

The Leopards found themselves 22-0 down by half-time at Craven Park on Sunday afternoon in a meeting of Super League’s top two pre-round.

Lam’s side remain second on the ladder, but have now lost their unbeaten record having drawn 22-22 across the city at Hull FC prior to the Challenge Cup break.

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam bemoans Hull KR display

Sunday’s defeat also brought a sixth successive loss for Leigh against KR, with the Leopards yet to beat the Robins since their August 2023 triumph in the Challenge Cup final under the Wembley arch.

Speaking post-match, Lam said: “It’s very frustrating and disappointing, all those words that we haven’t seen so far this year. A lot to learn.

“We’ve done it a couple of times when we’ve come up here, we’ve just not been us.

“What we’ve been over the last six months is consistent, but today, we were off.

“I’ve said my peace in the dressing room, but there was no identity of us as a club there. Nothing about who we are or what we do was out there today.”

Positive injury update offered ahead of Wakefield double

Leigh now face back-to-back games against newly-promoted Wakefield, taking on Trinity at home in the league before travelling to Belle Vue in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

The Leopards have been without a host of their stars in recent weeks, but Lam confirmed they are expected to welcome one key figure back next Friday night.

He explained: “We’ve got a five-day turnaround, so the good thing is we get an opportunity to turn things around pretty much straight away.

“We’re hardly going to train in the period between now and then, it’ll just be an attitude thing.

“We’ve got a bit of a plan around it (playing Wakefield back-to-back) and we’ll get that as a focus from tomorrow.

“We’ll get over tonight and move on quickly.

“Frankie Halton might be coming back next week, and then the four other boys probably won’t be long (until they return) after that.”