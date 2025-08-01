Leigh Leopards coach beams over ‘really special’ Warrington Wolves win as top-two belief grows

Leigh boss Adrian Lam says Friday night’s dramatic win against Warrington Wolves was ‘really special’, and could help to define the Leopards’ season as their hunt for a top-two berth intensifies.

The Leopards had won three games on the spin against the other sides in the top four prior to their week off during Super League’s split round.

On Friday evening though, they trailed 16-8 with just nine minutes remaining on home soil against a Warrington side whose chances of a play-off berth now appear slim to none.

But late tries from Umyla Hanley and Owen Trout saw the Leopards mount a comeback to move back to within one competition point of second-placed Wigan Warriors.

In his post-match press conference at the Leopards’ Den, Lam shared his joy and opened up on what proved an emotional evening.

The Papua New Guinean said: “I’m really proud. I was frustrated and angry for most of the game, caught up in my own emotions, but we found a way to win it at the end and that’s resilience, that’s belief.

“To know the team can do that against one of the greatest clubs in Super League is inspirational and a reminder to me to keep backing them.

“If I could ask for something at this time in the season, it would be to win from behind to give the team that bit more confidence and belief, and we certainly got that tonight.

“”We can’t fall in love with ourselves for what we’ve done in the last few weeks prior to tonight. We’ve got to keep our feet grounded and keep working hard, harder than we’ve done already.

“Victories like this can determine the end finish to a season. When you look back, if we finish 3rd, 4th, 5th, 2nd, 1st, whatever it is, it’ll be because of these nights.

“The most impressive part of tonight is that when the game was in the balance, my players stood up when it counted the most, and that’s what I’m holding on to.

“We’ve got to take it with open arms now while it’s there and move on as quickly as we can.”

Leigh have never finished higher than 5th on the Super League ladder, but are in with a shot at ending in the top two this term. If they do so, they’ll secure home advantage in the play-off semi-finals and be within 80 minutes of a first-ever trip to Old Trafford.

Lam continued: “The picture is that if we can win our last seven games and Wigan slip up once, you’re in the top two, that’s as clear as it is.

“Warrington play Wigan next week and if they play like that, they’ve got every chance. Wigan have got Hull KR in two weeks, so it’s game on.

“That’s why wins like tonight are really special, and we’ve still got to play Warrington one more time, too.”