Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam makes emotional admission about departing stars

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has paid tribute to the club’s departing players following the conclusion of their 2024 season.

The 2024 campaign came to an end for Leigh following their 38-0 defeat to reigning champions Wigan Warriors in the Super League semi-finals last month with a number of players having played their final game in a Leopards jersey.

Lam’s side will bid farewell to a whole host of players that have been instrumental in the club’s rise. Some, like Tom Amone and Kai O’Donnell, are heading back to Australia to take up deals in the NRL.

However others, including captain John Asiata, utility Zak Hardaker and centre Ricky Leutele, are set to remain in Super League. A raft of other players will depart the Leigh Sports Village over the off-season, too: 10 in total.

And Lam admits he is proud of the role Leigh have played in the journey of many of his departing players.

“I feel, as a club, we’ve been the vehicle to hop them get to those points so I know they’re forever grateful,” Lam told Love Rugby League after their defeat at Wigan in the Super League semi-finals.

“Rugby league is about mateships and friendships and I think what this group has created in such a short amount of time is second to none.

“It’s been an incredible journey and they’re great people, and we’ll watch them closely from afar, keep an eye on them and hope they’re successful in everything that they do.”

Lam continued: “I think there are two that are going back to the NRL, I think the rest are going to Super League or Championship clubs so, as a club, we’ve got to take some credit for that I think.

“We’ve certainly brought some players from the NRL that weren’t getting the opportunity and brought them to a level to be able to go back and earn one of those spots.

“It’s been an amazing year this year to have those players and what we have achieved with those players has been phenomenal.”

The Leopards have already confirmed eight new signings ahead of next season – David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles), Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors), Brad Martin (Castleford Tigers), AJ Towse (York Knights) and Andy Badrock (Swinton Lions).

Leigh’s rise in recent years has led to them being awarded Grade A status under the IMG rankings which will be released on Wednesday.

