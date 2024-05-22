Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam makes Australian World Cup pledge

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has insisted he wants to continue to combine his role with the Super League club alongside a place on the Australian coaching staff for the next Rugby League World Cup.

Lam has been on the staff of the Kangaroos since 2016, and has played a pivotal role in the success of the reigning world champions under the leadership of Mal Meninga.

And after signing his new deal with the Leopards until the end of 2027, Lam says he hopes he can continue to work on the international scene as well as in Super League.

“Funnily enough I had a conversation with Mal last week about it, I think he’s been extended by another three years which takes him to the next World Cup and no Australian coach has ever won three World Cups in a row, I’m going to be a part of that and he wants me to be a part of that,” he said.

“That excites me and I want to be a part of that, I’ve talked to the club about that, I think it’s really important for us, it gives us a presence internationally as well and it also keeps one foot in the door with the players that are in the NRL.

“That’s a real honour for me to do that, Mal’s a mentor of mine and a lot of my coaching philosophies are based on what he does and he’s an inspiration to me, so I’m pretty excited about that.”

Lam insisted that he feels he still has plenty to offer the Kangaroos – not least the fact that he can scout players on this side of the world to help prepare the Kangaroos for the World Cup in two years.

He said: “I think it helps, especially knowing their individual strengths and weaknesses but also it helps our club Leigh, that I’ve got a foot in the door there where I’m talking to the NRL players and their latest techniques and tactics, players, youth – all of that certainly helps so it’s a good place to be in.”

