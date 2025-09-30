Leigh boss Adrian Lam says the Leopards don’t believe they have anything to be too concerned with in relation to the allegation of unacceptable language against son and star man Lachlan.

The Leopards beat Wakefield Trinity 26-10 on home soil last Friday night in the play-off eliminators, booking their spot in the semi-finals for a second year running and setting up a trip across the borough to neighbours Wigan Warriors.

After forward Alec Tuitavake had scored a try in the 62nd minute for Leigh against Trinity, on-field referee Liam Moore placed an incident on report – with half-back Gareth O’Brien and Wakefield counterpart Mason Lino the two figures informed.

But after the game, it emerged that the incident on report involved Papua New Guinean playmaker Lam and Lino, with the latter making an allegation of ‘unacceptable language’ against the Leigh man.

Lam remains free to play this weekend against Wigan, but the case remains ongoing as both clubs have been asked to make submissions.

Leigh Leopards coach addresses Lachlan Lam allegation as verdict delivered

With no charge against Lam as things stand, the RFL have confirmed that any hearing would not take place until next week at the earliest, meaning Leigh could yet be without their star man for the Grand Final if they reach Old Trafford.

Addressing the matter in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Lam’s dad and head coach Adrian said: “There was no charge from the Match Review Panel and I’m not too sure exactly what stage we’re at with that.

“All I’ll say on it is that officials from our club will deal with that as it unfolds, but we’ve got nothing to be too concerned with, in our opinion.

“The key word is, ‘distraction’ – we’re pretty confident here, very, very confident in fact, but I don’t want to focus on that.

“I’ve got a lot of things to be concerned about, including picking the best 17 to play.

“That’s not going to interfere with the way I think, or the players, or even Lachlan.

“We’ve moved on from that quite quickly.”