Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam says Josh Charnley’s omission on Thursday night against Huddersfield Giants was necessary to facilitate Keanan Brand’s inclusion.

Veteran winger Charnley – who is in the final year of his contract – has slipped down the pecking order at Leigh in recent weeks.

Having only been afforded ten minutes or so off the bench last week at home against Hull FC as the Leopards were beaten 26-12, the 33-year-old didn’t feature at all at the John Smith’s Stadium on Thursday evening.

He had been named by Lam in the initial 21-man squad, but was one of the three cut come matchday alongside youngsters Andy Badrock and Jack Darbyshire.

Leigh Leopards coach addresses Josh Charnley omission following Huddersfield Giants win

Lam opted for Ireland international Brand and Darnell McIntosh on the wings against Huddersfield, with star off-season recruit David Armstrong returning from injury to slot in at full-back.

Utility back Bailey Hodgson, in turn, was named on the bench and replaced Armstrong for the final ten minutes as Leigh saw out a 28-24 win.

Post-match, the Leopards head coach explained his decision to leave Charnley out, saying: “We wanted to get some minutes into others, such as Keanan Brand who has only played (in) six rounds this season.

“He (Charnley) understands it, but being the competitor he is… he has been around a long time and is frustrated. He just wants to play.

“As long as I’m honest and clear, then it is what it is. It might be someone else missing the week after (the break in the Super League fixture schedule for the Challenge Cup final).”

Leigh are next in action on June 15 when they travel to Wakefield Trinity in Round 14.

