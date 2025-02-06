Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has insisted the club are doing everything they can to keep Edwin Ipape at the club in 2026 amidst mounting speculation over a move to the NRL.

Ipape was last week linked with a switch to Australia at the end of his current Leigh deal later this year. A number of NRL sides are reportedly interested in the Papua New Guinea international and are keen to sign him for 2026.

But Lam told Love Rugby League he was hopeful they could yet make a compelling pitch to keep the hooker at the club into next year and beyond.

When asked about rumours of a possible exit from the club, Lam insisted: “There’s no truth in it, at the moment.”

Lam then also promised that Leigh would do all within their power to make sure Ipape remained at Leigh beyond this year, too.

He said: “He’s focused on playing his part for us. He’s recovering from a shoulder operation now, and we’re forever in communications about this situation.

“At the moment, we’re happy with where everything is at. We’ll keep working hard and make sure that we can extend his contract long-term.”

Ipape has proven to be one of Leigh’s finest-ever imports ever since joining the club in 2022. He is heading into his fourth season at the Leigh Sports Village and has played a pivotal role in their rise up the ranks.

Not only that, he has become one of the standout hookers in Super League and is once again tipped to play an influential role for the Leopards as they look to further establish themselves as one of the competition’s leading clubs.

Leigh kick off their season with a mouthwatering local derby against reigning champions Wigan Warriors next Thursday evening.

