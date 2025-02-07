Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam insists he is a fan of the controversial revamp of this year’s Challenge Cup: and insists his side will take nothing for granted on Friday evening in Cumbria.

The Leopards have one of the more intriguing draws of a newly-formatted Round Three, with the 2023 winners heading to Cumbria to take on Workington Town.

As Leigh launch their bid for a second cup triumph in just three years, Lam has named many of his big-hitters in his squad to head north and take on the Cumbrians.

And he insists the Leopards are fully behind the reboot of the competition, despite conflicting views about the success of the revamp of rugby league’s most prestigious tournament.

He told Love Rugby League: “We’ve got the Challenge Cup this weekend, and I’ve named a really strong squad. I think the idea behind the format change makes sense, and we’re very supportive of it.

“We’ll give Workington all the respect that they deserve going up there, hence the strength of the squad I’ve chosen.”

Lam also insists that his side will draw on their recent history with the Cumbrian club, and it will be part of his pre-match message to his players as they look to avoid a major upset.

Lam said: “We played them there in the Championship a couple of years ago, that was a tough outing, and our worst loss in Challenge Cup history was there in 1994.

“We got beat 94-4, I believe, so it’s a place we haven’t been successful before in the cup, really. There’s a great challenge for us.

“I’ll mention that result in our last session before the game, because it puts context to things and what the older fans of our club probably remember.

“Times are a lot different now, but it’d still be nice to go there and put a really strong performance together. We need to go and play some good rugby, because it marks the start of a new campaign.

“It’s something that we won two years ago and we respect this competition, so I’m hoping you’ll see us at out absolute best to kick things off.”