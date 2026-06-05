Leigh Leopards collected a huge victory as the midway point in the Super League season approaches, as they continued to push for the play-offs with a big win over Castleford Tigers.

It is now five wins from the last six for Adrian Lam’s side, who now look like bonafide top six contenders after a sluggish start to 2026.

Here are the top seven players from that 24-14 win across both teams..

7. Joe Stimson

There haven’t been too many occasions you could say this in the 12 months since he’s been here but on Friday night, Stimson was the best forward in a Castleford shirt. He led their middle unit really well.

6. Edwin Ipape

As is so often the case, Leigh are simply a better team by some distance whenever the Papua New Guinean is on the field. His two stints were hugely influential; first in giving the Leopards an attacking spark and also providing some much needed control when he returned in the second half.

5. Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e

The Castleford fullback had a horror debut against Hull KR last month but in the two games since, he’s shown exactly why the Tigers brought him to the club. Some lovely touched and another composed performance at the back from the Castleford number one.

4. Jason Qareqare

What a joy he is to watch in full flow. That left edge of the Tigers’ is unpredictable, exciting and has plenty of points in it. Now, about that new contract..

3. Lachlan Lam

A masterful display from Leigh’s orchestrator in chief. He had his hands over everything the Leopards did well on the night and looks to be back to near his best in terms of how he influences games.

2. Krystian Mapapalangi

There is rarely a Castleford game these days where Mapapalangi is not mentioned for the right reasons: and this was another. He is an absolute superstar and one of the best centres in Super League without question.

1. Joe Ofahengaue

The best forward on the field by a good distance. Leigh’s defensive efforts when he was on the field were absolutely superb and he contributed to some big efforts and big moments without the ball that laid the platform for the Leopards to score the points they did at the other end. He is a fine forward.