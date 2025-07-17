Leigh Leopards delivered another statement victory on Thursday night – and two of Super League’s greatest-ever players believe they now look like a ‘champion team’ and the ‘real deal’.

Adrian Lam’s side were absolutely superb in victory at St Helens, with only Harry Robertson’s late consolation preventing the Saints from being nilled at home for the first time in the Super League era.

They have now beaten Hull KR, Wigan and Paul Wellens’ side in consecutive weeks and are chasing down the top two with eight rounds to go.

And their performances have certainly not gone unnoticed.

Former St Helens star Jon Wilkin, a winner of multiple Grand Finals and one of the most successful players in the competition’s history, insists he has been convinced about the Leopards’ Old Trafford credentials.

“They are a champion team,” Wilkin said.

“They could go all the way and win this competition. Defensively they’ve been so tough and so physical and taken the game to these three teams.

“The Leigh fans are behind me saying ‘Wilkin, what’s the score’: I’d urge them to go back and watch it all the way and say I’ve been tipping them to win. They were the better team by a mile. What’s not to like about them?”

Those sentiments were shared by another of Super League’s most successful individual players, Leeds Rhinos icon Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

He used the same words as Wilkin in calling them ‘the real deal’.

Jones-Buchanan said: “The rest of Super League is on notice. They are the real deal now. It’s going to look good come the back end of the season when the play-offs start.”

The Leopards have a favourable run-in too, with six of their remaining eight games to be held at the Leigh Sports Village.

They face Warrington Wolves at home next weekend.