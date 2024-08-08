Although the transfer window is now shut for the rest of 2024, there’s no getting away from the fact clubs are well underway with their plans for 2025 in Super League.

And Leigh Leopards are, arguably, one of the most intriguing clubs in the whole competition. There is uncertainty about key players, major holes to plug and a whole host of tactical considerations to factor into the remainder of their recruitment.

David Armstrong has already been confirmed as a significant arrival for 2025 at the Leigh Sports Village: but what other questions remain over Leigh’s recruitment? Here’s the biggest issues in play as we approach the business end of this season.

When will the Lachlan Lam call be made?

There is absolutely no getting away from what Leigh’s biggest and most pressing issue is as we enter August: the uncertainty over Lachlan Lam’s future at the club.

Will he and his management be able to prove there is a break clause that enables him to speak to other Super League clubs? If so, where will he end up? Or will the Leopards manage to hang on to him?

You get the sense that this cannot drag on for much longer. Lam himself admitted last week things would reach a conclusion soon and that feels sensible for all parties. If they are to part ways, Leigh need time to source a replacement. Doing so will be incredibly tricky, though.

One thing is for certain though: if Lam stays, and Leigh go with David Armstrong at fullback coupled with Matt Moylan and Lam in the halves and Edwin Ipape at hooker, that is some spine.

Who is the John Asiata replacement?

Leigh have a number of players leaving the club later this year, and some of them will be incredibly tricky to replace.

Captain John Asiata certainly falls into that category but Leigh are in the fortunate position of being able to enter the overseas market with two precious commodities: salary cap space and a quota spot.

They will, it is understood, almost certainly go overseas for Asiata’s eventual replacement. Aaron Pene has come in early to replace the outgoing Tom Amone, but Kai O’Donnell’s departure also leaves another major hole.

Expect Leigh to make at least one more statement signing as they refresh and rejuvenate their squad.

Frontline centre, or frontline winger?

That depends on a number of issues, in truth. Leigh are believed to see Umyla Hanley as a real talent at centre long-term, and indeed, he has started playing there of late, with Darnell McIntosh getting a run on the wing.

If that is the case, you’d expect Leigh to look more towards the wing for a statement signing – though the future of Ricky Leutele is also up in the air. There is surely one more big name coming in the three-quarters – and again, Leigh only have three quota players under contract for 2025 as it stands.

So they’ll be aggressive Down Under in finding a strike outside back, whether Ricky Leutele remains at the club or not.

Do they dip into the Championship to strengthen their depth?

While the Leopards continue to build a functioning Academy once again, it appears likely that the lower leagues will be utilised to bolster Leigh’s ranks.

They were one of the clubs monitoring York Knights winger AJ Towse earlier this year, it is understood – and they have shown with the signing of Louis Brogan this year that they’re not afraid to give Championship talent a chance.

It seems like once again, there will be players arriving from outside of Super League to help fill out Leigh’s squad and build a deeper platform for the years ahead.

