Leigh Leopards boss issues David Armstrong injury update after ‘precautionary’ withdrawal

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has moved quickly to quash any long-term injury concerns over star full-back David Armstrong, but detailed the Australian could miss their upcoming clash against Huddersfield.

The 25-year-old was taken off at half-time during their record-breaking 62-10 win over Bradford Bulls last time out, after suffering heavy blows to his knee.

The manner of his departure would have left both Lam and the Leigh faithful sweating, with Armstrong spending 10 months on the sidelines through an ACL injury back in June. He has made a strong return to the field, though, scoring eight tries in 15 appearances, which matches his exact record from 2025, too.

Adrian Lam offers David Armstrong injury update

Given his lengthy absence between 2025 and 2026, his departure against the Bulls would have left both Lam and the Leopards faithful sweating, but the head coach has eased any long-term concerns

“We took David Armstrong off at half-time as a precautionary measure,” he told members of the media ahead of their round 25 meeting with Huddersfield Giants.

“We’ve had a scan since, and the good news is that he hasn’t done any further damage to that. It’s just a strain on the ACL that he had reconstructed last year. We need to make a decision call on him, but it’s good news that it (a rupture) hasn’t happened again. It’s a massive relief for everyone.

However, while any long-term fears have been eased, Armstrong could be a doubt for their upcoming trip to West Yorkshire, depending on how he comes through training.

“That may be one or two weeks, or maybe longer, but we’ll see how he pulls through this week.

While he might be set for a stint on the sidelines in the near future, Lam detailed he ‘expects’ him to return in time for the play-off campaign, should the Leopards finish in the top six.

Elsewhere, though, Leigh appear to be at full strength after they reported no fresh injury concerns from the win over Bradford.

“Apart from that, the squad’s got through (unscathed),” Lam detailed. “There’s a lot of confidence from the game, and we’re looking forward to our last three matches.”

A win for the Leopards this weekend, coupled with results elsewhere, could see them leapfrog Wakefield Trinity into fourth place in the Super League table, but a defeat could allow Hull KR and St Helens the chance to close the gap in the race for the play-offs.

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