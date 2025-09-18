Leigh Leopards are among the Super League clubs weighing up a move to sign one of the Queensland Cup’s star half-backs as a move to the competition in 2026 looms on the horizon, Love Rugby League can reveal.

English clubs have been offered the services of Liam Sutton, a 22-year-old pivot who has excelled for Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the second-tier competition. He made the move to the Seagulls this year having spent several years in the system of Newcastle Knights.

Since transferring to the Queensland Cup, he has made 14 appearances and scored nine tries, helping them reach the latter stages of the play-offs. They face Norths Devils this weekend in the semi-finals of that competition.

But Sutton’s long-term future could well be in England. Clubs have been monitoring the form of the half-back for a number of weeks and his management has formally offered him up to sides in Super League.

At the age of 22, Sutton would not need to meet any visa regulations in order to be able to secure a move to England, which would make any possible deal much easier.

Leigh are likely to retain their first-choice half-back pairing of Lachlan Lam and Gareth O’Brien next year. O’Brien is technically out of contract at the end of the season but Adrian Lam has hinted that a possible new deal for the playmaker is likely to be on the table.

However, Sutton would provide valuable competition and depth at first-team level.

Any player turnover at the Leopards is likely to be minimal, with the bulk of their squad under contract and Leigh set to be in a settled position as they seek to push on again in 2026.

But Sutton is one player who has been looked at as a possible transfer option – though there are numerous clubs tracking the form of the 22-year-old as he continues to earn admirers.