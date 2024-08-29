Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam provides injury update ahead of Warrington Wolves clash

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided a selection update on three key players ahead of Friday’s showdown with Warrington Wolves.

The Leopards will be without influential captain John Asiata due to a one-match ban, with the tribunal rejecting an appeal from the club against the grading of the charge on Tuesday night.

However, there’s good news in terms of returnees for Lam’s side, who are set to welcome back prop Robbie Mulhern and winger Josh Charnley for Friday’s visit of their former club Warrington.

A final decision on whether star man Matt Moylan plays has yet to be made: but Lam admits he is ‘more than likely’ to feature following a rib injury.

“Those guys come into consideration,” Lam said in his weekly press conference. “We are going to give Matty Moylan right up until kick-off to see whether he is good to go so, at the moment, it looks like he’s in a pretty good place with that so he is more than likely to play tomorrow (Friday).

“It changes the length of time being off depending on what rib it is funnily enough. I know that Matty was a chance of playing last week, but we made a decision to make sure that he’s right for this week and if he doesn’t play this week, then he will definitely play next week so, either way, he’ll figure for us in the next fortnight.

“He’s near on 100 per cent but it’s just whether we risk that or not tomorrow (Friday). We’ll do what’s right for him, the club, the team and our season.

“It’s an incredibly important game for us and also for Warrington, they could potentially climb up into that top two and they’ll be looking at trying to do that with the games remaining but for us, if Matt can play, that will only advantage us so we’ll make that decision at the death.”

With there being no Asiata for the Leopards this week, Lam name-checked three players could fill the void left by their skipper for their huge game against Warrington.

“We’ve just got to find someone to play that 13 role, whether that’s Jack Hughes, Owen Trout or Aaron Pene who started for us last week,” Lam added.

“One of those players will come into the starting pack with (Tom) Amone and Mulhern in the front-row. It’s still quite a formidable pack, we haven’t had that luxury all year so even though John’s out, we’ve got players to fill in at the moment.”

