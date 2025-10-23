Leigh Leopards add latest NRL recruit for 2026 as length of deal confirmed

Leigh Leopards have further bolstered their squad for 2026, signing Canberra Raiders man Adam Scott on a three-year deal.

He becomes the latest recruit to join Adrian Lam’s side next season, joining Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Oliver Polec and Innes Senior in heading to the Leopards Den.

Cook, 24, made his NRL debut for the Raiders in 2023 and tallied eight first-grade appearances during his three seasons at the club.

‘The direction in which the club is heading is really appealing to me’

The bulk of his career has been spent in NSW Cup, where he featured in the 2024 Team of the Season. He also captained the reserve side last year.

Commenting on his switch to Leigh, Cook said: “I am really looking forward to joining such a great club. The direction in which the club is heading is really appealing to me, especially being a half.

“Getting to play under Lammy and learn from him and really develop my game further, also to play in such a talented spine and hopefully help the club get a premiership.

“I’ve heard a lot about the fans over there so I’m super excited about embracing them and enjoying the whole experience.”

Boss Lam added: “Adam is a player we have been tracking as a club for the past two years, He can take control of the game, something we feel we can add to our team.

“As coaches here we feel we can develop him to the next level.

“He’s a player who can influence our performances and the style we play will suit him. We are very excited with what he can bring to the club in 2026.

“He’s a goalkicker, has a great kicking game and his combinations with Lachlan Lam are going to be a key to our success in 2026.”

“We’ve been quite open about the fact we’ve been looking to give Adrian some more options around Lockie (Lam) and Gaz (O’Brien) at half-back, but it was vitally important we held our nerve till the right player was available and fits what we’re looking for.

“I believe Adam has all the qualities to have an outstanding career with us in Super League.”

Also commenting, Leopards CEO Neil Jukes said: “Adam is a very exciting player who, at just 24, will bring a wealth of leadership qualities and guidance to the team.

THURSDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Rugby League Ashes get House of Commons’ seal of approval as Speaker delivers rallying call

👉🏻 England name 19-man squad for Ashes opener with major star missing out and hint dropped on half-back pairing

👉🏻 Shaun Wane ‘decides’ on England 17 for Ashes opener as ‘teaser’ made on half-backs

👉🏻 Sam Tomkins’ fiery 10-word claim as heat of battle intensifies ahead of Ashes opener