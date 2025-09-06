Leigh Leopards recorded a 34-12 victory on the road at Warrington Wolves, and have now beaten every side they have faced since returning to Super League in 2023 at least once both home and away.

The Leopards were comfortable winners at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday afternoon after a hat-trick from Keanan Brand and tries from Matt Davis, Umyla Hanley and Bailey Hodgson.

In their final home game of the campaign, struggling Wire’s only responses came in the last ten minutes from Toby King and Jake Thewlis.

The result brought Leigh’s first-ever Super League victory at the HJ against Warrington, with their only previous victory there coming against St Helens in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup back in 2023.

And it also saw Adrian Lam’s side chalk up the impressive achievement.

Leigh Leopards achieve magnificent landmark in big Warrington Wolves win

Prior to the 2025 campaign, Leigh had beaten every side they had faced in Super League since the start of 2023 at least once, other than Wigan.

They beat the Warriors in their own backyard in Round 1, unforgettably winning 1-0 at The Brick Community Stadium.

And they then toppled the Cherry and Whites on home soil in July, winning the pair’s Round 17 clash 18-8.

After that, there were just two grounds Leigh had not reigned supreme at in Super League under Lam’s tutelage: St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium and Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Round 19 brought a 16-4 success away at Saints on a night where both of the Leopards’ two tries came from mid-season recruit Joe Ofahengaue.

That just left Wire away, where Lam’s men cantered to a big win in the end on Saturday afternoon, so Leigh have now beaten all 12 of the clubs that they have faced in Super League since 2023 both home and away at least once.

Those 12 consist of Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, London Broncos, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors.

Perhaps more importantly, Saturday’s win has provided the Leopards with a three-point advantage over fifth-placed Saints, who they host next weekend.

Even if Leigh now lose that game, they will cement a home tie in the play-offs, likely against Saints, with victory in Round 27 over strugglers Huddersfield.

