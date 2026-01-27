Leigh Leopards reveal 2026 squad numbers as new recruit lands starting shirt

Leigh Leopards have locked in their squad numbers for the 2026 campaign, with new recruit Adam Cook – who is expected to star in the halves alongside Lachlan Lam – handed the #6 shirt.

25-year-old playmaker Cook has joined Leigh from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders, penning a three-year deal which runs until the end of 2028.

Having made his NRL bow for Canberra back in 2020, the Queenslander never managed to seal a regular spot, amassing eight appearances at first-grade level in total.

He did however impress at second-grade levels in both the Queensland Cup and New South Wales Cup, and there has been plenty of excitement coming out of the Leopards’ Den around him ahead of the new season.

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has made no secret of the fact Cook will take over from Gareth O’Brien as Leigh‘s first-choice partner in the halves for star man and son Lachlan.

And their squad numbers would seem to rubber-stamp that for good, with Cook having taken on the #6 shirt from O’Brien, who has moved down to #21.

Leigh’s other signings ahead of the campaign have also all been handed their numbers for the season ahead.

Papua New Guinea international duo Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Liam Horne have taken #15 and #17 respectively, while Ireland international winger Innes Senior will wear #19 after his arrival from fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers.

Young forward Oliver Polec takes #30 having signed on the dotted line from St Helens.

Elsewhere, off-contract and in-demand England international Owen Trout looks set to play the majority of what could be his final year in a Leigh shirt in the back-row having been handed #12.

Utility forward Trout had been #8 in 2025, but that number now belongs to veteran front-rower Joe Ofahengaue, who arrived at the Leopards’ Den midway through last season.

Keanan Brand had already claimed one of Leigh’s flanks as his own, and is now there in shirt number too, set to wear #2 on his back throughout 2026.

With 30 shirts dished out in total, Leigh’s squad numbers for the 2026 campaign can be seen in full below.

Leigh Leopards’ 2026 squad numbers

1. David Armstrong

2. Keanan Brand

3. Tesi Niu

4. Umyla Hanley

5. Josh Charnley

6. Adam Cook

7. Lachlan Lam

8. Joe Ofahengaue

9. Edwin Ipape

10. Robbie Mulhern

11. Frankie Halton

12. Owen Trout

13. Isaac Liu

14. Aaron Pene

15. Jacob Alick-Wiencke

16. Matt Davis

17. Liam Horne

18. Bailey Hodgson

19. Innes Senior

20. AJ Towse

21. Gareth O’Brien

22. Jack Hughes

23. Andrew Badrock

24. Ben McNamara

25. Louis Brogan

26. Nathan Wilde

27. Kavan Rothwell

28. Ryan Brown

29. Will Brough

30. Oliver Polec