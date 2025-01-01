Leigh Leopards unveil eye-catching ‘stealth’ 2025 away kit with Magic Weekend shirt confirmed

Leigh Leopards have unveiled an eye-catching away kit for 2025, whilst confirming that they will also have another Magic Weekend shirt.

The Leopards have already released their home kit for 2025, with the club reverting back to the club’s traditional red and white colours whilst keeping it modern with their leopard print design.

And on New Year’s Day, Leigh unveiled their 2025 ‘Stealth Leopard’ electric teal and black away kit, which is inspired by the rare black leopard.

“This shirt is a great example of what the rebrand to Leopards allows us to do,” said Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

“Having returned to red and white for this year’s home kit I wanted to try something different to the very successful black and gold kit of last year. All credit must go to Bradley who designed it and nailed it in one.

“I am really pleased with the look and I am confident it will increase our sales on last year’s successful numbers.”

Leigh Leopards’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Leigh Leopards

Beaumont also confirmed that the Leopards will again have a special one-off jersey that Adrian Lam’s side will wear at Magic Weekend – with Super League’s showpiece event returning to St James’ Park in Newcastle over the early May bank holiday of May 3-4.

“Our attention is now on the design for Magic Weekend where we will have the opportunity to try another idea we are working on,” added Beaumomt.

“The players love the Stealth Leopard kit and it will be great to see them run out in it at the Brick Community Stadium for the first game of the Betfred Super League 2025 season (against Wigan Warriors on February 13).”

READ NEXT

👉 Ranking every 2025 Super League away kit from worst to best: Leigh Leopards 6th…

👉 Leeds Rhinos 2025 squad numbers revealed with 5 new signings receiving their jerseys

👉 Catalans Dragons’ top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time including club legends