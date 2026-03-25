Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has revealed Owen Trout may have to play through the pain barrier this weekend, but reinforcements are not far away.

The Leopards have struggled in the early stages of the 2026 campaign, winning just one of their opening five games in Super League having been beaten 18-14 at Wakefield Trinity last weekend.

Their struggle has come amid a plethora of injuries to key men, with their list of absentees having been in double figures virtually from the get go.

Saturday afternoon sees them host Toulouse Olympique at the Leopards’ Den, and though the injury news ahead of that clash isn’t too significant, it would appear positive on the whole.

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Leigh coach shares Owen Trout injury concern ahead of Toulouse clash

Following the defeat at Wakefield, head coach Lam revealed injury concerns over both Trout and fellow forward Robbie Mulhern.

The Leigh boss confirmed Mulhern was fine, before detailing on Trout: “It looks like everyone’s got through (the Wakefield game) okay, but there is some doubt over Owen Trout around a rolled ankle.

“It’s not ideal if Owen plays, and if he does, there is going to be some risk there. He got some collateral damage, someone was in a tackle that swung around and caught him on the ankle, then he rolled over.

“It’s blown up, there’s a whole heap of fluid in there. That’s subsiding substantially and we’ve still got another three days until we play, so that’s why we feel he’ll be okay by the time the game comes around.

“(Aaron) Pene is into the mix now and (Joe) Ofahengaue has a small chance of playing, although that’s highly unlikely.

“At this stage, Pene is in a position to potentially be in the 17 this week as well anyway. He is all good to go.”

After their home clash against Super League new boys Toulouse, Leigh take on Warrington away from home in back-to-back weeks, with the latter of those visits to the Halliwell Jones Stadium coming in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Lam continued: “Over the next three weeks, I’m sure probably 80% of the squad will be back over the next three weeks, so I’m looking forward to that.

“This week, it’s just hanging in there for one more game before one or two players start coming back into the mix.

“Umyla Hanley is two or three weeks away, Davey Armstrong the same. Joffa (Joe Ofahengaue) one or two weeks, and the list goes on.

“Keanan Brand two-to-three weeks, it’s only really Bailey Hodgson that’s around Round 9 or 10 for a return, I believe.

“Edwin (Ipape) is two or three weeks away as well. There are others I’ve missed as well, AJ Towse as an example is going to be back in consideration soon.”