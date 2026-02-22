Leigh don’t expect Umyla Hanley to return for their trip to Wigan Warriors, and may still be without Frankie Halton, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

The Leopards were beaten 20-18 at St Helens on Friday night, suffering their first defeat of the year following a second half which saw them fail to score a try having led by four points at the break.

Neither centre Hanley or back-rower Halton featured on Merseyside, with the pair currently Leigh’s only short-term injury concerns alongside long-term absentees David Armstrong and Louis Brogan.

Hanley has not been able to play since suffering an A/C joint injury in their pre-season defeat at Warrington Wolves, while the Super League game at Saints was the first Halton has missed in 2026.

Speaking post-match at the BrewDog Stadium, Leopards boss Lam did not provide any new detail on Hanley, but was asked whether he might return for Thursday night’s trip to Wigan.

He responded: “Probably not.”

Like ex-Warriors man Hanley, team-mate Halton’s absence at Saints did not come as a complete surprise.

Lam had detailed last week that he and Jack Hughes had withdrawn from training a few days prior to the game with niggling issues.

But while Hughes overcame his problem to make it into the matchday 17, Halton – who has scored ten tries in 56 appearances across all competitions for the Leopards to date – did not.

On the Ireland international, Lam explained: “His lower back was an issue during the week, he just couldn’t get moving at the end of the week, so we made a call not to play him.

“He’ll be 50/50 for next week.”