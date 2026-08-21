Leigh Leopards will wait on the results of scans to find out the extent of the knee problem which forced David Armstrong off at half-time of their big win over Bradford Bulls.

Full-back Armstrong spent close to a year out of action with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury, but has hit the ground running following a mid-season return.

Friday night saw the Leopards thump Super League basement boys Bradford on home soil, with a dominant second half showing yielding 48 unanswered points prior to a late Bulls consolation.

But Armstrong played no part in that second half demolition job having been forced off at the break following a couple of heavy landings when attempting to collect high bombs in the first half.

Leigh coach delivers David Armstrong injury update as fresh concerns emerge

The second of those heavy landings came at the back end of the first half and left the Australian in pretty visible pain.

He walked off unaided come the half-time hooter, but did not emerge come the restart.

Post-match, head coach Adrian Lam explained: “Davey Armstrong was brought off at half-time, that’s precautionary for now.

“He ended up getting a bit of a knock on it (his knee), so it’s not ideal, but fingers crossed it’s going to be okay.

“He probably needs to get a scan on the knee, there’s a bit of pain there and we’re hoping it was just scar tissue, nothing worse.

“We’ll wait til Monday or Tuesday to get a result there.”

Leigh sit fifth on the Super League ladder, but are crucially now level on competition points with fourth-placed Wakefield Trinity: the side they host in the final round of the regular season.

Before that clash comes around against Trinity though, Lam’s side travel to Huddersfield Giants and welcome play-off hopefuls St Helens.

Armstrong was the only real injury concern to come out of Friday night’s resounding success against Bradford, though some minor problems will have to be dealt with in the week.

Lam said: “We had a couple of soft tissue (issues) – Matt Davis and Josh Charnley.

“We ran a lot of metres tonight, so there’s always going to be a little bit of that in the game.”